Manavendra Sial Sells 12,634 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.