ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Lessened by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

