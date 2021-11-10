MAP Protocol Price Down 10.6% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $932,567.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00098726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.59 or 0.99396431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.44 or 0.07007751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019809 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

