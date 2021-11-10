Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.97

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 92539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

