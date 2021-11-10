Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.97

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 92539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
