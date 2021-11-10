Marathon Oil Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MRO stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

