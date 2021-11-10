Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 2,058,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

