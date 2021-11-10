Mariner LLC Has $127.20 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $10,158,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.93. 237,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

