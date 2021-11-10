Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRKR opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

