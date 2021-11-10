Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.24. 358,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,233. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $435.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.