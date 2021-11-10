Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given “Outperform” Rating at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.38.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$10.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.