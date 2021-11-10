Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.38.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$10.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

