MASQ Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $90,516.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,494 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

