MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAV shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MAV stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. Analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

