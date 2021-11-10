MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE MAV opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$61.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

