MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 90439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

MAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

