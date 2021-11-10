Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,672 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

