Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $208,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 644.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130,136 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $9,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
