Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $208,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 644.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130,136 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $9,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

