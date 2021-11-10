Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $120,000 in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PPD by 64,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in PPD by 537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 702,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592,493 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in PPD by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

