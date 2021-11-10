Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $132,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

