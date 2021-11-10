Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93,839.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 120,115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $239.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.