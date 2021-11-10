Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.26. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 535 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $915.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,406,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.04% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

