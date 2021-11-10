Maxcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $557,127.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,120.32 or 0.98989066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.00337068 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00506606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00159949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

