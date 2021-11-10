McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $473.20 Million

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report sales of $473.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.99 million and the lowest is $469.70 million. McAfee posted sales of $777.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.88. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is -135.29%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

