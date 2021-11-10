McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of -74.88.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.29%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.