MCDEX (MCB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

