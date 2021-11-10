McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $252.51. 19,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

