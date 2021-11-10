MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get MDA alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MDA to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDA stock opened at C$15.75 on Monday. MDA has a 52 week low of C$14.05 and a 52 week high of C$18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.