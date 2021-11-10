Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $122.47. 44,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,907. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.