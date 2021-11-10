MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.10% of MEI Pharma worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

