Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,765 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter.

IYT opened at $278.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average is $260.51.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

