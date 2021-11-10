Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,659.99 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,421.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,310.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 44.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.