Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,306 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $861,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $447.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $314.58 and a 1 year high of $452.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

