Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.15 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

