Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

