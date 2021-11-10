Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $90,641.60 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MLAB opened at $314.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 339.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $327.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

