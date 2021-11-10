Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.06

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 4694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

