MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after buying an additional 235,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

