MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.