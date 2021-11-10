MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

