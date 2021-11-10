MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 29,922 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

