MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 30,752 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,752 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in YETI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.98. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.