MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

