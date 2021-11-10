Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 16,705 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 208,812.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 74.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cloudflare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

NYSE:NET opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $117,801,043. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

