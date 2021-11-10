Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 19,876 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 79,504.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 193,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,981.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 77,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.