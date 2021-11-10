Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 22,796 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 99,113.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

