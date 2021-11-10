Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 105,113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $90,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

