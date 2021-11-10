Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 27,542 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 98,364.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

