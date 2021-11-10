Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 103,483.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

