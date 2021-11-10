Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 79,504.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

