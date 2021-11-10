Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 134,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alleghany by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $692.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

